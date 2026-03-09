תיעוד: חיל האוויר יירט כטב"מים של חיזבאללה צילום: דובר צה"ל

In response to the rocket fire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization toward Israeli territory, the IAF completed additional waves of strikes in Lebanon over the past few days.

During the strikes, dozens of rocket and missile launchers belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization were dismantled.

The launchers that were struck were located south of the Litani River and were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch rockets and missiles toward the territory of the State of Israel.

In parallel, the IAF continues to successfully intercept dozens of UAVs launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization toward Israeli territory.