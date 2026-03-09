As part of the IDF’s activity against the Hezbollah terrorist organization following the organization’s decision to attack Israel in defense of the Iranian terrorist regime, the IDF is issuing evacuation notices to residents in areas where strikes are being carried out. One way in which the notices are provided is with IDF intelligence officers from Unit 504 contacting residents by phone.

During one of the calls, a resident of Dahieh told the intelligence officer that Hezbollah is forcing residents out of their homes and threatening them. The resident emphasized that the Lebanese people stand with the Lebanese state and not with the terrorist organization.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization has deployed throughout the Dahieh. Some of these sites are used to manufacture and develop weapons, including facilities used to improve missile precision. These efforts are part of a key Hezbollah program focused on increasing missile accuracy, with guidance from Iran.

Hezbollah has spent decades amassing weapons stockpiles that include advanced Iranian precision missiles. These stockpiles are produced and stored within civilian infrastructure, including in residences throughout Lebanon. Over the past two years, the IDF has struck targets like these, including weapons storage facilities, manufacturing sites, and missiles and rockets held by the organization.

This is further evidence of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s cynical exploitation of the civilian population in Lebanon.