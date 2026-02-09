Earlier on Monday, the IDF struck in the area of Yanouh, Lebanon, eliminating terrorist Ahmad Ali Salami, who served as Hezbollah’s Head of Artillery in the Yanouh area.

Salami terrorist carried out numerous terror attacks throughout the war against IDF troops and the State of Israel, and recently operated to rehabilitate the artillery capabilities of the terrorist organization from within the civilian population in Lebanon.

The IDF added, "The IDF is aware of the claim that uninvolved civilians were killed."

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance. The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians and operates to minimize harm as much as possible. The incident is under review."

The statement stressed, "The terrorist’s activities constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat against the State of Israel."