The official X account of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace announced on Thursday that Israel has joined the international organization as a founding member.

With that, Israel is now among 27 other countries that are members of the Council: the United States, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Paraguay, Pakistan, Morocco, Mongolia, Kuwait, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Indonesia, Hungary, Egypt, El Salvador, Cambodia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Bahrain, Albania, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Argentina.

The Board of Peace officially launched its account on X in late January. Its only posts so far have been to welcome the member countries.

The Board of Peace, which was founded as part of Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, had been launched the previous week in a special ceremony led by Trump during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

A week before that, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has accepted Trump’s invitation and will join the initiative.

Despite Israel now being an official member, the Prime Minister's Office announced earlier on Thursday that Netanyahu will not be attending the first meeting of the Board of Peace, which is scheduled for next week in Washington. Netanyahu has just returned from Washington, where he met at the White House with Trump.