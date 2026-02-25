The Board of Peace announced the launch of its official website on Tuesday, sharing the link to boardofpeace.org via a post on its official X account, reported JNS.

Describing it as the “Official Board of Peace Website," the board provided details on the organization’s mission and structure.

US President Donald Trump, who serves as chairman, formally introduced the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22. The board held its inaugural meeting in Washington, D.C., last week. The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2803 in November 2025, welcoming the Board of Peace as a transitional administration to aid in the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip.

The new website showcases the board’s founding principles and mission, along with the flags of its 28 founding members, including Israel . It also lists the names of Board members, the Executive Board, the Gaza Executive Board, and High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov.

In addition, the site features governance documents, official presentations, announcements, a link to the X account, and a blog.

The site is available in both English and Arabic.