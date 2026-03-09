The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya on Monday morning reported a dramatic improvement in the condition of one of the wounded IDF soldiers who was initially listed in critical condition.

The soldier is hospitalized in the hospital’s general intensive care unit. After undergoing a life-saving head surgery at the Galilee Medical Center, he has regained full consciousness and is communicating with those around him.

The wounded soldier was among a group of fighters injured over the weekend during military operations in Lebanon; he was evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

Upon their arrival, four of them were taken into surgery in serious condition, with two of the procedures defined as life-saving.

Three additional soldiers are hospitalized in moderate condition, and one in light condition, and they are being treated in the surgical departments.