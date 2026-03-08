Overnight, the Israeli Navy, directed by precise IDF intelligence, conducted a precise strike in Beirut, Lebanon, targeting five commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps and Palestine Corps while they were meeting at a hotel in Beirut.

The Quds Force’s Lebanon Corps serves as a central liaison between the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the Iranian terrorist regime. Its senior officials synchronize activities across the various terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon. The commanders eliminated in the strike were advancing terrorist activity across Lebanon while hiding in a civilian hotel.

Three key Quds Force commanders were eliminated in the strike:

Majid Hassini - Responsible for transferring funds to the regime’s proxies in Lebanon to finance the activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the Lebanon Corps, the Palestine Corps, the Hamas terrorist organization, and additional terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon. He was also responsible for funding and producing weapons to advance Hezbollah’s military activity.

Ali Reza Bi-Azar - Served as the Head of the Intelligence Branch of the Quds Force’s Lebanon Corps. Bi-Azar was considered a significant source of expertise in the field of intelligence research and, in his role, gathered intelligence for the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Ahmad Rasouli - Served as the Intelligence Officer of the Quds Force’s Palestine Corps. As part of his role, he was responsible for collecting intelligence for Palestinian terrorist organizations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Hossein Ahmadlou, an intelligence operative who worked to gather intelligence on the State of Israel for terrorist purposes, and Abu Mohammad Ali, Hezbollah’s representative in the Palestine Corps who was responsible for maintaining the organization’s ongoing coordination with the Palestine Corps, were also eliminated.

These commanders were eliminated following the elimination of the commander of the Lebanon Corps last week, Daoud Ali Zadeh.