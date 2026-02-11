The Trump administration has weighed seizing additional tankers carrying Iranian oil to squeeze Tehran’s main source of revenue, US officials told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Washington already seized several ships that carried Iranian oil as part of its blockade of sanctioned tankers serving Venezuela, part of the so‑called “shadow fleet" that moves illicit oil to China and other buyers.

A broader move to block sanctioned ships from loading oil in Iran would intensify pressure on Tehran, but officials have held off out of concern that Iran would retaliate by seizing tankers carrying oil from US allies or even mining the Strait of Hormuz, which would likely drive up global oil prices, according to The Wall Street Journal.

More than 20 Iranian‑linked ships have been sanctioned this year and would be potential seizure targets, officials told the newspaper. If the US were to board such vessels it would need to divert personnel and possibly other ships to escort them to the United States or locations willing to store the crude.

Asked about the possibility of boarding Iran‑linked tankers, a White House official said President Donald Trump prefers diplomacy but “he has multiple options at his disposal if the talks collapse."

Trump on Tuesday spoke to Fox Business Network, ahead of his meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he thinks that Iran wants to make a deal with the United States on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and it would be “foolish" if it did not.

“We have a massive flotilla right now going over to Iran. I think they want to make a deal. I think they would be foolish if they didn't. We took out their nuclear power last time and we'll have to see if we take out more this time," said the President.

"They want to make a deal. They wouldn't talk to anybody else, but they're talking to me," he continued. "Obama and Biden, what they did in terms of creating a monster with Iran was terrible."

Earlier, Trump spoke to Channel 12 News and said that if talks with Iran fail and no agreement is reached, he would be prepared to take military action, as he did about six months ago.

Trump stressed that he prefers reaching an agreement with Iran, but warned that if this proves impossible, he would take decisive and forceful action against the country. “The Iranians very much want to reach a deal. Either we make a deal, or we will have to do something very tough - like last time," he said.

At the same time, Trump noted that he is considering sending an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East as part of the US military buildup in the Gulf. “We have an armada there, and maybe another one on the way," the President added.

The President said the meeting with Netanyahu would focus mainly on issues related to Iran, adding that Netanyahu is also not “pressured" by the negotiations, but is interested in reaching a good agreement. “I don’t think Netanyahu is pressured by the talks with Iran. He also wants a deal. He wants a good deal."