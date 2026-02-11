Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his entourage landed in Washington on Tuesday evening local time, ahead of Netanyahu's meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump.

The meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place at the White House on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Washington time (6:00 p.m. Israel time). This will be their seventh meeting since Trump began his second term as president, and the sixth at the White House itself, after the previous one was held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump, meanwhile, said in an interview with Fox Business Network that he thinks that Iran wants to make a deal with the United States on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and it would be “foolish" if it did not.

“We have a massive flotilla right now going over to Iran. I think they want to make a deal. I think they would be foolish if they didn't. We took out their nuclear power last time and we'll have to see if we take out more this time," said the President.

Earlier, Trump spoke to Channel 12 News and said that if talks with Iran fail and no agreement is reached, he would be prepared to take military action, as he did about six months ago.

Trump stressed that he prefers reaching an agreement with Iran, but warned that if this proves impossible, he would take decisive and forceful action against the country. “The Iranians very much want to reach a deal. Either we make a deal, or we will have to do something very tough - like last time," he said.

At the same time, Trump noted that he is considering sending an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East as part of the US military buildup in the Gulf. “We have an armada there, and maybe another one on the way," the President added.

The President said the meeting with Netanyahu would focus mainly on issues related to Iran, adding that Netanyahu is also not “pressured" by the negotiations, but is interested in reaching a good agreement. “I don’t think Netanyahu is pressured by the talks with Iran. He also wants a deal. He wants a good deal."