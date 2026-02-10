US President Donald Trump said today (Tuesday) that if talks with Iran fail and no agreement is reached, he would be prepared to take military action, as he did about six months ago.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Trump stressed that he prefers reaching an agreement with Iran, but warned that if this proves impossible, he would take decisive and forceful action against the country. “The Iranians very much want to reach a deal. Either we make a deal, or we will have to do something very tough - like last time," he said.

At the same time, Trump noted that he is considering sending an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East as part of the US military buildup in the Gulf. “We have an armada there, and maybe another one on the way," the President added.

The interview was conducted ahead of Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is expected to take place tomorrow at the White House.

The President said the meeting would focus mainly on issues related to Iran, adding that Netanyahu is also not “pressured" by the negotiations, but is interested in reaching a good agreement. “I don’t think Netanyahu is pressured by the talks with Iran. He also wants a deal. He wants a good deal."