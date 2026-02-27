Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, whose country is mediating talks between the US and Iran, on Friday expressed hope that peace is possible.

Albusaidi travelled to Washington, where he met US Vice President JD Vance, a day after the latest round of indirect talks between the US and Iran in Geneva.

In a post on social media after the meeting, the Omani top diplomat wrote, “I met Vice President JD Vance today and shared details of the ongoing negotiation between the United States and Iran and the progress achieved so far."

“I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach," he added.

No deal was announced following Thursday’s discussions, but Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed progress and stated that "technical talks" would resume in Vienna, Austria, next week. US officials told Axios that the meeting was positive.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that there would be additional talks with Iran, adding he has not yet decided whether to attack Iran while stating he was unhappy with Iran’s behavior.

“I haven't made a decision on Iran. I am not happy with how they negotiate," the President said.

On the possibility of using military force in Iran, Trump said, “I don't want to, but sometimes you have to."

