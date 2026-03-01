US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth released a statement on Saturday night following the start of Operation Epic Fury against the regime in Iran.

“Overnight, on President Trump’s orders, the Department of War commenced OPERATION EPIC FURY - the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history," said Hegseth.

He added, “The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal - and now they are suffering the consequences. For almost fifty years, Iran has targeted and killed Americans, always seeking the world’s most powerful weapons to further their radical cause. Last night, unlike any previous president, President Trump began dealing with this cancer."

“We will not tolerate powerful missiles targeting the American people. Those missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran’s missile production. The Iranian navy will be destroyed. And, as President Trump has said his entire life, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," stressed Hegseth.

“The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world - as Iran has - then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you," he warned.

“Our warriors are the best in the world, and they are fully unleashed to achieve our objectives. May God’s providence protect them in this vital mission," concluded Hegseth.