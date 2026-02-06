מבצע סיכול נרחב ביהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria as part of the ongoing effort to combat terrorism.

The operation, which began recently and continued through Thursday night, led to the arrest of approximately 60 wanted individuals and the seizure of numerous firearms, ammunition, and military equipment.

In the Etzion Brigade area, IDF forces destroyed the Halhul home of the terrorist who carried out the deadly attack at the Gush Etzion Junction in July 2025. In the attack, Shalev Zevuloni, a 22-year-old resident of Kiryat Arba and a security guard, was murdered.

During the operation in Etzion, which included over 100 offensive activities, another M16 weapon was seized.

In the Menashe Brigade area, 15 wanted individuals were arrested, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists. According to security sources, the detainees were involved in the production of explosive devices and in promoting terror activities in the area. The forces confiscated M16 weapons, many weapon parts, and military equipment that had been used by the terrorists.

In Benjamin and Ephraim brigade areas, the forces conducted targeted raids in Bayt Liqya and Qalqiliya. During the operations, weapons dealers were arrested, and suspects identified with Hamas infrastructure in the area were interrogated.

In Hebron and nearby villages, a handgun, large amounts of ammunition, and large sums of money were seized, which are believed to have been intended for financing future terrorist activities. In the village of Burqa in Samaria, an operation was carried out during which dozens of suspects were interrogated, and weapon parts and Hamas flags were seized.

In total, during the concentrated operation the forces seized six firearms and ten airsoft guns, which are sometimes used as threat weapons or as a base for conversion into real firearms.