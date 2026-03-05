תיעוד: מעצר מחבל שתכנן לבצע פיגוע צילום: דוברות המשטרה

During a targeted operation by fighters from the Gideonim Unit 33 of Lahav 433, guided by the Shin Bet and led by the IDF’s Binyamin Brigade, a terrorist from the Tanzim organization was arrested in the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta.

According to intelligence information received, there were suspicions that the terrorist was planning to carry out a terror attack against residents in the area.

As a result, the unit prepared a targeted operation to locate and arrest him.

The suspect was located by the forces, arrested, and transferred to the Shin Bet for further interrogation.