IDF, ISA, Israel Border Police, and Israel Police forces on Thursday night completed a counterterrorism operation in the Jabal Johar area in Hebron.

As part of the operation that began earlier this week, the security forces operated to dismantle terror infrastructure sites, eradicate illegal possession of weapons, and enhance security in the area.

The security forces encircled the area, searched approximately 350 structures, apprehended 14 wanted individuals who were involved in terrorist activity and possession of weapons, and confiscated 8 weapons, such as M4, M16, and handguns, as well as dozens of knives and additional weapons.

The IDF and ISA continue to operate to thwart terrorism and to maintain the security of the residents in the area and the civilians of the State of Israel.