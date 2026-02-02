IDF forces have demolished the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Gush Etzion Junction in which Shalev Zevuloni was murdered, an IDF spokesperson announced Monday morning.

Late on Sunday night, IDF troops from the Etzion Brigade, along with the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit, operated in the village of Halhul in the Etzion sector to demolish the home of terrorist Mahmoud Abed.

Abed, together with an accomplice, carried out a shooting attack on July 10, 2025. Zevuloni, aged 22, from Kiryat Arba, was killed in the terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction Rami Levi shopping complex.

Two terrorists assaulted him, stabbed him several times, and shot the victim, apparently with his own handgun, which they stole from him. The two terrorists were eliminated at the scene by an armed civilian and a soldier.