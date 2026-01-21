מעצר של יצרן המטענים דוברות המשטרה

The IDF, police, and Shin Bet (ISA) this week conducted a targeted counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarem area, arresting a senior terrorist from the local terror organization.

According to a joint statement, undercover Border Police forces, led by the IDF's Ephraim Brigade and guided by the Shin Bet, operated in the village of Shwika to arrest the terrorist Fadi Bahati, who served as a key explosives manufacturer in the Tulkarm terrorist organization.

The forces entered the village both undercover and openly, reached the terrorist's family home, surrounded the building, broke in, and arrested him without any casualties.

Following the arrest, the terrorist was transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

Security forces stated that they "will continue to operate to thwart terrorism in the area, and against anyone who harms or attempts to harm Israeli citizens and security forces."