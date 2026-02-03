Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) held a reprimand call on Tuesday morning with MK Ram Ben-Barak (Yesh Atid) following last week’s break-in by Yesh Atid lawmakers into Bismuth’s office during a sensitive committee meeting on the proposed conscription law.

According to a statement from Bismuth’s office, the conversation clarified that the incident constituted a serious breach of parliamentary norms and crossed a “red line." Ben-Barak apologized for his role in the affair and committed to act in accordance with committee rules going forward. In light of the apology, Bismuth decided to cancel Ben-Barak’s removal from the Intelligence (Covert Services) Subcommittee.

The decision followed several days of consultations between the offices of Bismuth and Ben-Barak, after the Yesh Atid MK formally requested that the sanction be lifted and agreed to issue an apology.

However, Bismuth has refused to back down regarding MK Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid), who also participated in the incident. Tur-Paz was filmed photographing documents from Bismuth’s desk during the break-in. Bismuth’s office said the conduct was “extremely serious," noting that it involved entering a restricted area and unlawfully documenting potentially sensitive materials. As a result, a vote was scheduled for later Tuesday in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to remove Tur-Paz from his position as chairman of the Subcommittee on Foreign Policy and Public Diplomacy.

The incident occurred last Wednesday, when several Yesh Atid MKs forced their way into Bismuth’s personal office while he was holding a meeting with Haredi lawmakers on the controversial haredi draft law. The group reportedly entered the office using a key card belonging to Ben-Barak from his previous tenure as committee chairman.

Bismuth reacted angrily at the time, summoning the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms and demanding a formal investigation. “This is absolutely unacceptable," he said, accusing opposition lawmakers of acting “violently and forcefully" and attempting to turn a sovereign institution into “no-man’s land." He also warned that the incident would be handled with full severity, including a complaint to the Knesset Ethics Committee and the consideration of additional sanctions.

Following the incident, Bismuth imposed immediate disciplinary measures, relieving Tur-Paz of his subcommittee chairmanship and initially revoking Ben-Barak’s membership in the Intelligence Subcommittee. “The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is the holy of holies of Israel’s security establishment," Bismuth said. “It is not a playground for provocations. Such behavior cannot be tolerated."

Tur-Paz rejected the accusations, claiming the affair was a political distraction. “Bismuth promotes draft evasion, creates noise, and spins stories to divert attention," he said. “At a time when the IDF Chief of Staff is warning of a shortage of combat soldiers, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee under his leadership has turned into a puppet show."