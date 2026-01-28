Bizarre incident in the office of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman: Knesset members from the Yesh Atid forced their way on Wednesday into MK Boaz Bismuth's (Likud) personal office during a meeting regarding the conscription bill.

One of the MKs was even filmed taking photos of documents that were on Bismuth's desk. Later, it was learned that the group gained entry using a key card that belonged to MK Ram Ben Barak from when he served as the committee chair.

Bismuth was infuriated and demanded an investigation into the invasion of his office. "A red line has been crossed! I summoned the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms following the violent and forceful break-in by opposition MKs into my office at the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee."

According to Bismuth, "Those same elements that warned against 'the right attacking the Knesset,' were the ones who acted thuggishly and vulgarly today in an attempt to turn a sovereign institution into no-man's land, including serious attempts to illegally photograph documents in the committee."

“The serious incident will be addressed with full severity, including filing a complaint with the Ethics Committee and examining all possible sanctions and penalties," Bismuth concluded.