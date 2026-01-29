Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Boaz Bismuth has imposed sanctions on the Yesh Atid MKs who stormed his office on Wednesday during a meeting with haredi peers.

Among the measures taken, Bismuth relieved MK Moshe Tur-Paz of his position as chairman of the Foreign Policy and Advocacy Subcommittee. In addition, he revoked MK Ram Ben-Barak's membership in the Intelligence Subcommittee.

"The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is the holy-of-holies of the State of Israel's security. It is not a playing field for provocations. Such conduct cannot be tolerated."

MK Tur-Paz commented: "Bismuth promotes draft evasion, makes noise, and tries to create tall tales as a distraction. After he was appointed as committee chair so he could approve draft evasion, he lost his ability to talk about a personal example. While the IDF Chief of Staff warns of a shortage in combat soldiers, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee under his management has become a puppet show."

Yesh Atid MKs forc

ed their way into MK Bismuth's (Likud) personal office on Wednesday during a meeting regarding the conscription bill. One of the MKs was even filmed taking photos of documents that were on Bismuth's desk.

Bismuth was infuriated and demanded an investigation by the Ethics Committee. "A red line has been crossed! I summoned the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms following the violent and forceful break-in by opposition MKs into my office at the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee," he stated.