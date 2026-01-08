The Supreme Court heard this morning (Thursday) a petition filed by the Yesh Atid party against the transfer of one billion shekels to haredi institutions that do not teach fundamental subjects.

The petition alleged that these funds were transferred to institutions that are not under state supervision, in violation of the law. During the hearing, the state's representative admitted that 90% of the funds were transferred unlawfully.

At the opening of the hearing, Justice Yael Wilner criticized the Knesset representative for not bringing the Finance Committee protocol, and said, "The protocol is the heart of the matter".

At a later stage, Justice Wilner put forward the claim that most of the funds were transferred before the Finance Committee's decision, and asked the state's representative, "By what authority?"

The state's representative, Attorney Neta Oren, admitted that this was an improper transfer, and explained that "there is such a practice" in transferring the funds. Justice Wilner responded, "This is not legal."

Yesterday, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara asked to cancel the interim order that froze the transfer of the funds, and noted that if it is found that the funds were transferred to institutions that do not meet the requirements, they could be deducted in the future.