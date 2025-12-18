MK Naor Shiri (Yesh Atid) caused a stir on Thursday due to a post he published on social media calling on soldiers to shoot at protesters who throw rocks at them.

The post was published shortly after haredi protesters threw rocks at IDF soldiers and police officers.

"Every protester who throws a rock at an IDF soldier has to end the day with a bullet in his knee. No less," MK Shiri wrote.

An hour later, he deleted the post and wrote: "I deleted the post. The image of soldiers and police officers in Israel being stoned is unfathomable and is like a terrorist incident to me."

He added, “If a rock had hit a soldier and he had been injured, G-d forbid, the discussion about the limits of protest would certainly be completely different.”

Shiri explained his decision to delete the post: "I deleted it because our country is on the precipice, and the purpose of the post was not to be hateful of the haredim."