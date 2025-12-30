The Yesh Atid party filed a petition today (Tuesday) with the Supreme Court, requesting a conditional order and urgent interim injunctions against the Finance Committee’s decision to transfer more than one billion shekels to haredi educational institutions.

According to the petitioners, the funds are being transferred unlawfully to institutions that do not teach core curriculum subjects and are not subject to oversight, while bypassing budgetary restrictions and proper procedures.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, together with party members Vladimir Beliak, Moshe Turpaz, and Naor Shiri, stated that “the petition joins a prolonged struggle against a rotten, corrupt, and wasteful government that disregards Israel’s citizens and treats our money as a bargaining chip and political bribe to solve coalition problems.”

Attorneys Oded Gazit and Eliram Bakal of the Gazit-Bakal law firm, who filed the petition, argued that “the Finance Committee abused its authority and transferred funds unlawfully to institutions that do not meet the educational criteria required by law, rendering the transfers null and void.”

Yesh Atid added that “these are institutions that do not prepare Haredi children for modern life, and the funds are being transferred while attempting to conceal the transfers from the public.”