יאיר לפיד תוקף את יאיר גולן דוברות

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) slammed Democrats Chairman Yair Golan's calls for mergers among Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents.

"Yair Golan has no interest in ideology, and we do. They are left, we are center, these are totally different things that can't be connected," Lapid claimed.

He added, "What disturbs me more is that even though surveys and studies were shown to Yair Golan and his people, who say that this talk only harms the camp's chances of winning, he continues doing it to get some sort of headline. This is irresponsible, and he should stop."

In an interview on Sunday, Golan claimed that "sticking with the old paradigm of left-right-center is a mistake and keeps us locked in old concepts. The true story today in Israel is the corrupt and authoritarian camp versus the liberal-democratic camp.

He criticized centrist leaders Lapid, Gantz, and Eisenkot, and called on them to create a "large and strong liberal-democrat camp that will provide a governing alternative."