An IDF soldier maps out the home of the terrorist who murdered the Yaniv brothers

Supreme Court Judge Yechiel Kasher approved the demolition of the home of the terrorist who murdered the brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in a shooting attack in Huwara in Samaria.

Judge Kasher stated during the hearing: "The indications that there is a doubt that demolishing terrorists' homes does not create deterrence are null against the clear proof that the demolitions are effective in creating deterrence.

Last month, the commander of the IDF Central Command signed a demolition order for the home of the terrorist Khaled Kharusha in Shechem (Nablus).

The order was issued after all of the claims by the terrorist and his family were denied. The home was mapped out by IDF soldiers a few weeks ago.

Earlier in the month, IDF soldiers demolished the home of Abd al-Fatah Kharusha, who carried out the attack together with his son Khaled.

Twenty-two-year-old Hallel Menachem Yaniv and his brother, 20-year-old Yagel Yaakov Yaniv, were shot and killed in February while driving through the Arab village of Huwara on Route 60, the primary north-south traffic artery in Judea and Samaria.