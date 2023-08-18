The IDF has informed the family of the terrorist Ahmad Yassin Halal I'tan of its intention to demolish the house in which he lived.

I'tan was responsible for the shooting attack at the entrance to the village of Kedumim in which a Givati Reconnaissance soldier, Staff Sergeant Shilo Amir, was killed.

Following the attack, the Shin Bet said the terrorist did not have a terror record. I'tan is the cousin of Moataz al-Khawaja, who perpetrated the terror attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv last March.

The terrorist's uncle, Suliman Geidan, carried out a suicide attack near Beit El in 1993. The military wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, officially took responsibility for the attack.

Shortly after the deadly shooting attack, the mother of the terrorist said she pushed him to carry out the attack.

She told the Arab press outside her home in the town of Qibya in the Binyamin region that she told her son to avenge the IDF operation in Jenin. "I told him, son, go avenge Jenin, but he told me, 'Jenin is far from here.' I told him, no, we are all one country; we are all Palestinians, we all love each other."

Later, she said that she told this to an Israeli security official, who seemingly raided her home following the attack: "The officer wanted to arrest me. I told him, 'I gave my son to Jenin.' He looked like I made him angry. He wanted to arrest me. He told me, 'You didn't lose your son.' I told him: 'No, I didn't lose a thing, I have three other children, and they will all have children named Ahmad Yassin after him."