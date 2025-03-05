IDF forces from the Judea Brigade and the Yahalom Unit operated Tuesday night in Hebron, demolishing the homes of terrorists Ahmed Haymouni and Muhammad Mask, who carried out a deadly terror attack in Jaffa in October 2024.

Seven people were killed in the terror attack, both Israelis and foreigners. The security forces have worked to locate all of those responsible and bring them to justice

"The security forces will continue to act to thwart terror and bring every terrorist who harms civilians and security forces to justice," the IDF said.

Inbar Segev Vigder (33), Shahar Goldman (30), Revital Bronstein (24), Nadia Sokalenko (40) and Ilya Nozadze (42), Victor Shimshon Green (33), and Jonas Chrosis (26) were murdered in the October 1 shooting attack on the light rail on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa.

Three others were injured very severely, and were evacuated to the hospitals.

Mask was eliminated at the scene, while Haymouni was injured and arrested. The Prosecutor's Office indicted both a few months ago. The indictment states that Haymouni and Mask acted with "unusual brutality" when Haymouni used a knife to stab passengers and passersby and Mask opened fire at them with an M-16.