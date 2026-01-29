IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Thursday visited the Transportation Unit of the Technological and Logistics Directorate together with the Head of the Technological and Logistics Directorate, MG Rami Abudraham, and additional commanders.

Speaking during the visit, Zamir said, "Throughout the war, you, the personnel of the Technological and Logistics Directorate, have operated, and continue to operate, with extraordinary determination alongside the troops operating on the ground. In doing so, you have created the foundation for continuity of the multi-front combat and for the IDF’s achievements."

"This effort was also evident in recent days during Operation Courageous Hearts. Medical Corps personnel, with the assistance of logistics personnel and troops on the ground, identified hundreds of bodies until they identified MSG Ran Gvili, an activity that clearly demonstrated the directorate’s critical role in operational efforts. There is no other military in the world that carries out such a mission.

"The program you presented to me today was built as part of strengthening the foundations and restoring the IDF’s readiness. We will improve and upgrade all of the means at our disposal in order to prepare for and address all future challenges. We are investing significant effort in this, and we must continue to operate to strengthen and enhance our readiness."

He added, "My deep appreciation goes to the Head of the Technological and Logistics Directorate for leading the directorate to impressive and meaningful achievements, and great appreciation to all of you for your dedicated and professional work. I trust you."