Today (Monday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, convened a conference attended by the IDF’s senior operational commanders’ forum, the head officers of the corps, and all division commanders.

The conference focused on summarizing recent exercises conducted by regional divisions across various sectors, as well as on operational learning and the extraction of key lessons.

This was the first such conference held in three years, marking the IDF’s return to a regular training and exercise cycle.

The conference opened with a presentation by the Head of the Doctrine and Training Division, BG Itamar Lasri, who outlined the General Staff framework, the training timeline, and guidance for the coming year, as part of the IDF’s broader return to routine training and readiness for combat units.

Division commanders then presented key areas for review, operational lessons, and insights derived from the exercises, alongside lessons related to force development.

The day concluded with a discussion among operational commanders, followed by the Chief of the General Staff’s closing remarks.

The conference forms part of an ongoing effort to strengthen professional foundations and improve the IDF’s readiness for war through training and exercises. Operational learning remains a cornerstone of the IDF’s preparation for future challenges.

From the remarks of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir: “We are in a period of improving readiness for war. We must continue to draw lessons from the events of October 7th, strengthen the defense stability, and be prepared for a sequence of offensive operations across all theaters of the war. The IDF is preparing for several scenarios, and we must remain constantly alert and ready to achieve decisive victory in a multi-front war.

In the upcoming multi-year plan, we will strengthen the operational capabilities of the divisions in command and control, effectiveness, and mobility."

The Chief of the General Staff also noted that one of the key lessons for the primary reference scenario is the possibility of a large-scale raid or a surprise war.

“We are strengthening the foundations, which is why we insisted on holding this important learning day. We are returning to training, reinforcing the basics, and maintaining a high level of alertness across all theaters. The purpose of today’s gathering, first and foremost, is mutual learning-within the divisions, across the regional commands, and at the General Staff level. Above all, integrative learning is of paramount importance as the basis for our growth and improvement," Zamir stated.

"This room brings together the IDF’s leading commanders, a group with immense operational experience that has been operating for a long time under sustained and exceptional pressure. At the same time, we are committed to continuously improving the army’s professionalism and readiness for war. We must strengthen our capabilities in both defense and offense in the face of the challenges ahead. Action without learning, drawing lessons, and implementing them is meaningless-that is our goal today. Learning and lesson-drawing are the responsibility of all of us as commanders, in order to improve the IDF’s readiness and lead it to victory," he said.