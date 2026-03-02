The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a situational assessment today (Monday) at the Northern Command and spoke to commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff approved the offensive plans for the continuation of the campaign in the north and instructed that the offensive effort and defensive posture in the sector be augmented.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s stated: “Our core effort is focused Iran. We are operating with force and striking the terrorist regime in unprecedented cooperation with the United States military. After Hezbollah opened fire, I instructed that we act with force against Hezbollah as well. The IDF has planned and is prepared to operate in multiple arenas simultaneously."

"The Government of Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces have been warned numerous times to disarm Hezbollah recently. They did not act and so we know how to defend ourselves with our own means. We will end this campaign with not just Iran being struck but with Hezbollah suffering a devastating blow," he said.

He continued: "We will continue to insist that Hezbollah be disarmed - this is a demand we will not relinquish. The IDF will not conclude the campaign before the threat from Lebanon is eliminated."

"The plans have been ready for a long time and we will take the opportunity. I trust the Commander of the Northern Command and the division and brigade commanders - the defense in Lebanon and Syria is strong. All the necessary forces for defense and offense are at your disposal. Make use of the time and the significant capabilities you possess: ground, fire, air, and naval capabilities, alongside many troops deployed along the borders," Zamir added.

"The IDF defends on the front line of the communities and strikes to remove threats. The protection of residents is our top priority - there will be no further evacuation of communities in the Land of Israel. The security of residents is at the top of our priorities," he stated.

"To the residents of the north, I say here - the IDF controls the skies over Lebanon and is present on the front line. Every threat that is identified will be dismantled. Our message is clear and resonates throughout the Middle East: We will strike all terrorist leaders and factions who rise to harm us. We have proven this and will continue to prove i," the Chief of Staff concluded.