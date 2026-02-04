IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has appointed Brigadier General Omer Tishler, the designated Air Force commander, as a temporary special envoy to coordinate with the Pentagon.

Reporter Doron Kadish revealed on Galei Tzahal that the Chief of Staff took this step while Defense Minister Israel Katz is blocking the appointment of the military attaché to Washington and refusing to approve Zamir's candidate. Instead, Katz is demanding the appointment of his military secretary, Brigadier General Guy Markizano.

Tishler will handle operational coordination and strengthen strategic coordination with Washington, while also overlapping with the role of Air Force commander.

He joined the Chief of Staff's trip to Washington last Friday and participated in meetings between Zamir and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. military.