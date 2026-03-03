הרמטכ"ל: חיזבאללה עשה טעות קשה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited the 947th Battalion of the Air Defense Array today (Tuesday), together with the Commander of Air Defense, BG K., and additional commanders.

The Chief of Staff spoke with the commanders and troops, expressing his appreciation for their work over the past several days as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion.’

“We are operating in parallel on two fronts. We are operating in Iran and against Hezbollah in Lebanon. These are two major adversaries of ours, and they share many characteristics. This is one axis-the Shiite Axis, the Iranian axis and its proxies - and at this very moment we are working to neutralize threats to the residents of the State of Israel," Zamir stated.

According to the Chief of Staff, "Our fighter jets are striking over the skies of Tehran. We are hunting launchers there. Some of the launchers that you are tasked with countering are now being engaged by UAVs and fighter jets to reduce the threats to our homefront."

He issued a stern warning: "Hezbollah made a very serious mistake. It chose to join the offensive. We were prepared for this and we are now striking it with significant force. We are determined to eliminate the threat Hezbollah poses and will not stop until the terror organization is disarmed."

"Our civilian homefront is very strong. It is resilient, giving us support and breathing room. The people of the country understand what we are fighting for, and in this sense, the resilience of the homefront is a central component of this operation. Part of that resilience is confidence in you, knowing that we are doing everything-and that you are doing everything-to protect them."

Turning to the troops, he concluded: "I have full trust in you, I am confident in the IDF’s ability to complete this mission, and I want to thank you for all your efforts and the exceptional work you are doing. Keep it up."