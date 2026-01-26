The IDF announced on Monday, following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, that IDF representatives informed the family of the deceased hostage, Sergeant First Class Ran Gvili, that their loved one has been identified and will be returned for burial.

With this, all hostages have been returned from the Gaza Strip to the State of Israel. This is the first time since 2014 that there are no hostages, alive or deceased, being held by terrorists in Gaza. The IDF expressed deep condolences to the family and said it will continue to support the families and the returnees, and to act to strengthen the security of the citizens of Israel.

Staff Sergeant Ran (Rani) Gvili from Meitar was a YASSAM Negev fighter in the Southern District of the Israel Police. On the morning of that fateful day in October 2023, Ran was at home recovering from a motorcycle accident and suffering from a fractured shoulder. Upon learning of the terrorist infiltration, he immediately put on his uniform and went out to assist his fellow unit members in the fighting.

On his way, he encountered terrorists and fought with courage and determination on the front line at the entrance to Kibbutz Alumim. Members of the kibbutz community later gave him the name “Ran, the Defender of Alumim."

Ran is survived by his parents, Talik and Itzik, his brother Omri, his sister Shira, and an extended family.