US President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are expected to arrive in Israel on Saturday and are expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a report in Ynet on Friday, the meeting is expected to focus on the opening of the Rafah crossing and the start of the rehabilitation of Gaza.

The report further stated that the Americans are asking Israel to open the crossing even before the return of the last hostage, Ran Gvili, but they have promised Israel that the US will guarantee that maximum efforts will be made to find him.

Israel announced on Thursday that it would discuss reopening the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip next week.

A source in the Prime Minister's Office stated, "There is an effort to bring back Ran Gvili while exhausting the available information. The Cabinet will discuss this issue and that of opening the Rafah crossing at the beginning of the week."

The Rafah crossing was expected to reopen under the ceasefire in effect in Gaza since October, but it has remained closed due to Hamas violations and delays in returning the bodies of hostages.

Reports earlier this month indicated that the US has been increasing the pressure on Israel to open the Rafah crossing.

