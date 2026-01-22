Israel announced on Thursday that next week it will discuss reopening the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, as a decision is expected to be made together with one on the issue of the last Israeli hostage, Ron Gvili.

A source in the Prime Minister's Office stated, "There is an effort to bring back Ron Gvili while exhausting the available information. The Cabinet will discuss this issue and that of opening the Rafah Crossing at the beginning of the week.

The Israeli announcement came shortly after a gathering of the Board of Peace in Davos presented a statement by the head of the Palestinian technocratic government in Gaza, Ali Shaath, who said that the Rafah crossing would open next week in both directions.

Already yesterday (Wednesday), Saudi channel Asharq reported that Egypt had informed the Palestinian technocratic committee that the Rafah crossing would soon be opened in both directions.

According to the report, the Americans exerted pressure on Israel to expedite the opening of the crossing in order to allow members of the Palestinian committee to enter the Gaza Strip and begin managing various operations. Sources quoted by the channel said that Israel promised to open the crossing in the coming days.