As part of preparations for the opening of the Rafah Crossing and in accordance with directives from the political echelon, IDF forces have in recent days completed the establishment of a dedicated inspection facility named “Regavim," operated by the defense establishment in an area under IDF control. The compound is part of broader efforts to increase security oversight in the area.

Security forces stationed at the facility will verify the identities of those entering against lists approved by the Israeli security establishment and conduct thorough inspections of luggage.

It was earlier reported that the initial capacity of the crossing will be approximately 200 people per day, and that only Gazans will pass through it. Estimates indicate that the number of those leaving Gaza will be higher than the number entering.

According to the outlined framework, Israel will approve the list of those exiting the Gaza Strip by name. The crossing itself will be operated by Gazans, under the supervision of a European Union delegation.

At the exit from the crossing, a technological system remotely controlled by Israeli security officials will be activated, enabling the prevention of passage by anyone who has not received approval, without a physical Israeli presence on site.

Entry into Gaza from Egypt will be permitted only for residents who have received prior approval. Here as well, the crossing will be operated by Gazan representatives under European supervision. After entry, those entering will be transported by bus to the Israeli inspection point, where they will undergo identification and physical checks aimed at preventing the smuggling of weapons or unauthorized equipment.