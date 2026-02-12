The Egyptian Foreign Ministry outlines the contours for the day after a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to spokesman Tamim Khalaf, Egypt sees the combination of an international military force and a local civilian administration as the key to preventing a governance vacuum and stabilizing the humanitarian situation.

Cairo is promoting a broad initiative, in cooperation with Turkey and the US, to deploy an international force operating under a UN mandate. According to Khalaf, the force will not only monitor the ceasefire but will also serve as a guarantee that the agreement becomes a lasting commitment enabling the reconstruction of Gaza.

On the civilian level, Egypt continues to support the National Committee for the Management of Gaza affairs, headed by Dr. Ali Shatat. The committee is intended to provide basic services to residents as a transitional phase until the Palestinian Authority can fully resume control over Gaza.

The Egyptian spokesman also addressed the issue of the Rafah crossing, emphasizing that Egypt views its opening in both directions as a direct humanitarian obligation toward the Palestinians. He clarified that these measures are not subject to “foreign dictates"-a clear reference to pressures from Israel or other parties regarding oversight of the crossing.

While Egypt seeks to formulate a consensual solution, Hamas launches a sharp attack against the Palestinian Authority leadership in Ramallah. The organization’s spokesman, Hazem Qassem, accused Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) of taking unilateral steps, including announcements on reforms in the PLO institutions and elections for the National Council.

Hamas claims that these measures are an “American condition" and an attempt to exclude the organization from future leadership, and that they do not reflect broad Palestinian consensus.