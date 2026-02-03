Ali Shaath, chairman of the National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip, announced that details will soon be released regarding the registration process for Palestinian Arab travelers and the criteria determining priority for passage through the Rafah crossing.

He emphasized that the reopening of the crossing is not merely an administrative measure, but a key component of the 20-point plan for the Gaza Strip outlined by US President Donald Trump.

Shaath noted that efforts are ongoing “with full effort and determination," in coordination with mediators, the Palestinian Authority, and the Board of Peace led by President Trump. The objective, he said, is to turn the reopening of the crossing into a gateway for broader arrangements - promoting stability, restoring essential services, and laying the foundation for assistance, recovery, and reconstruction in the Strip.

The National Committee stated that priority at the Rafah crossing will be given to humanitarian cases, particularly patients and wounded individuals with medical referrals for treatment abroad, as well as students and those seeking family reunification.

Israeli officials view the reopening of the Rafah crossing as an opportunity to encourage the voluntary emigration of Palestinians from Gaza. Meanwhile, the Egyptian regime continues to firmly oppose any scenario involving large-scale migration from the Strip into its territory, warning against what it sees as an Israeli attempt to permanently reduce Gaza’s population.