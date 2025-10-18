The Hamas terror group on Saturday night responded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision not to allow Rafah Crossing to reopen.

In a statement earlier Saturday night, the Prime Minister's Office said: "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed that the Rafah Crossing not open until further notice. Its opening will be weighed in accordance with the way Hamas implements its part in the return of the deceased hostages and in the implementation of the agreed-upon plan."

According to Hamas, refusal to open Rafah Crossing "will cause delays in the transfer of the hostages' bodies under the ceasefire agreement."

All of the hostages' bodies are within Gazan territory.

The Rafah Crossing connects Egypt to Gaza, and was scheduled to reopen as part of the deal between Israel and Hamas. However, Hamas has not kept its end of the deal, delaying the transfer of all deceased hostages it still holds.

In a transfer earlier this week, the terror group claimed it had returned all bodies it still held in its possession. Israeli sources, however, have noted that the terror group knows the locations of and is able to immediately access at least eight additional bodies.