The Rafah Crossing is expected to reopen today (Sunday) for the first time since the outbreak of the war, allowing residents of the Gaza Strip to exit and enter via the border with Egypt. In the initial stage, passage through the crossing will be limited to Gazans only.

According to the report, the crossing’s capacity at the start of operations will be about 200 people per day. It is estimated that the number of people leaving Gaza will be higher than the number entering.

Under the outlined framework, Israel will approve the list of those permitted to exit the Strip by name. The crossing itself will be operated by Gazans, under the supervision of a European Union mission.

At the exit from the crossing, a technological system remotely controlled by Israeli security authorities will be activated, enabling the prevention of passage by anyone who has not received approval, without a physical Israeli presence on site.

On entry into Gaza from Egypt, only residents who have been pre-approved will be allowed to enter. Here as well, the crossing will be operated by Gazan representatives under European supervision. After entering, those arriving will be transported by buses to an Israeli screening point, where they will undergo identification and physical inspection in order to prevent the smuggling of weapons or unauthorized equipment.