Danny Steinberg, whose son Colonel Yehonatan Steinberg fell in battle during the October 7 massacre, sharply criticized the intention to discuss opening the Rafah Crossing as part of the next phase of the ceasefire deal with the Hamas terror group.

Yehonatan served as a Nahal Brigade commander, and fell after engaging with terrorists on the morning of October 7, 2023.

In his statement, Danny, who is also a member of the Hagvura Forum for the families of hostages and fallen soldiers, accused the Israeli government of failing to fulfill explicit promises made to the public, including the commitment to destroy Hamas and return all the hostages.

"It's simply unbelievable," Steinberg said in a video. "The war cabinet is about to convene to discuss opening the Rafah crossing. How is this possible before the first stage of the agreement is even finished? Ran Gvili is still there, Hamas is still at full strength."

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly, he added, "You may have changed the Middle East on a macro level, but have you changed anything regarding the citizens' security?"

"After all, you promised the people of Israel, you promised us, the bereaved families who gave their dearest ones to defeat Hamas, to destroy it. You promised the Hagvura Forum, who gave you the backing to achieve a total victory. You promised to return all the hostages, including the last one, and it is unthinkable that Ran Gvili will remain there while you continue this march towards 'victory' in quotation marks."

Steinberg also warned of the security ramifications of opening the Rafah Crossing, stressing, "You promised the dismantling of Hamas, and you also promised Israeli security control, where only the Israel Defense Forces can protect its citizens. Please explain to us, how can opening the Rafah Crossing dismantle Hamas? How can the continued humanitarian [aid] supplies, which we all know where they go, dismantle Hamas? And how is it even possible that you're thinking of opening the Rafah Crossing while Ran Gvili is still there? Keep your promises to the people."