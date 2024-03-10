The personal handgun of Colonel Yehonatan Steinberg, who was killed in an engagement with terrorists on October 7th, was discovered by IDF forces in the Hamed neighborhood of Khan Yunis.

The handgun was found alongside other items belonging to the hostages in the upscale neighborhood of central Gaza.

Steinberg studied in the Horev high school and the Ma’aleh Eliyahu yeshiva in Tel Aviv. He took part in the war on terror in the Second Intifada.

He would later become an officer in the Nahal Brigade, and after that, the chief of staff for the commander of the Land Arm of the IDF.

In 2019, he was promoted to Colonel and appointed commander of the Binyamin Brigade. In 2022, he was appointed the head of tactical training in the National Center for Land Exercises, where he remained until 2023. In May 2023, he was appointed as commander of the Nachal Brigade.