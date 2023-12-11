Yisca Steinberg, widow of the Nahal Brigade commander, Col. Yonatan Steinberg, spoke in an interview with Reshet Bet about the family struggles after his fall on the 7th of October and refers to the recording he sent to their son that was left as a living memento.

About the family’s life after Yonatan's death, she said: "I think it's part of our life now, the moments of denial and acceptance for all of us, an unimaginable reality."

Steinberg recounted the family Simchat Torah when her husband was at home: "It was a very happy holiday, the family together, a very good atmosphere, a holiday dinner, on the morning of Simchat Torah he received a phone call and left the house. He realized that he was needed and set off."

She added: "He told me “There are rockets all over the country and an infiltration probably from southern Gaza, my soldiers are there, I have to be there.” I wasn't worried, we’re familiar with situations where he goes and comes back. At that point we didn't understand what was going on."

She described the battle in which her husband fell: "Yoni arrived at the Maon junction. There was a force of Nukhba terrorists waiting there. Yoni approached the junction, got out of the vehicle and was killed very quickly. You can see that he passed through three points of fighting. There was a lot of heavy shooting. We know this because an officer who managed to escape sent up a drone."

She spoke of him as a family man: "He is very present even when he is not actually here, invests in the family, coming home for a short while, even if it means he has to leave early the next morning or be here for just an hour. He knows how to give each child what they need, a very stable father and husband, an anchor with a lot of spirit, he's a family man."

Later in the interview, a recording was played that Yonatan sent to his son about two years ago in response to an assignment he received in school, "What do you do about a soldier who is afraid to go to war?”

Steinberg explained that her son tried to call his father, who was at the time Brigadier General of Binyamin area and was not available. At night, he sent a recording with a detailed answer.

In the recording, which was kept as a memento, Yonatan can be heard answering: "A soldier who is afraid to go to war, first of all you explain to him that war is something designed to protect the people of Israel. It is the greatest thing that we can fight together with the people of Israel."

He added: "He needs to be reminded that he is part of the nation of Israel and without that he cannot be anything. He needs to forget all his personal thoughts and think only of everyone, the entire nation of Israel."