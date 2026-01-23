President Isaac Herzog met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos with the President of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

In a post on social media following the meeting, Herzog wrote, “I welcome the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two nations and look forward to deepening our bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples."

Abdirahman, in a post of his own, wrote, “Our discussions focused on strengthening and advancing bilateral relations between the Republic of Somaliland and the State of Israel."

Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland in late December, becoming the first and, to date, the only country to officially recognize the self-declared republic, which Somalia considers part of its territory.

Less than two weeks later, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited Somaliland .

A report on Israeli television earlier this month indicated that Abdirahman is planning an official visit to Israel in the near future.

Sources in Somaliland quoted in the report said that, during his visit to Israel, the President intends to formally join the Abraham Accords and sign a series of additional bilateral agreements in various fields, including agriculture, mining and oil, security, infrastructure, tourism, and more.