Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar gave an interview to local television in Somaliland during his visit to the country, describing the newly formed diplomatic alliance as a factor that enhances regional stability and strengthens moderate forces. The interview was broadcast on MM Somali TV.

During the interview, Sa’ar highlighted Somaliland’s strategic location and emphasized additional strengths, including what he described as the friendliness of its people.

He outlined the process that led to mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic relations, explaining that ties between the two sides are founded on trust and mutual respect. He noted that cooperation extends to areas such as security, education, health, and water management. Sa’ar said that even before the formal declaration was signed, water experts had already begun assessing local water systems to identify ways to contribute to their improvement. According to him, discussions began in April and May of the previous year and continued for nearly nine months before the agreement was finalized, following a series of meetings conducted with a high level of confidentiality.

Addressing the regional significance of the partnership, Sa’ar pointed to the strategic importance of the Red Sea as a vital route for navigation and trade. He stressed that freedom of navigation in the area is critical not only for Israel but also for the international community. He added that the mutual recognition was not aimed against any other party, but was intended to benefit both the people of Somaliland and the people of Israel by promoting shared success and prosperity.

Sa’ar also said that cooperation between two established democracies with shared values would reinforce moderate elements in the region. He highlighted the potential for collaboration in fields such as trade, logistics, ports, and connectivity.

Reflecting on his visit, Sa’ar said he felt welcomed and among friends, describing the emerging relationship as sincere and genuine, and noting that a sense of friendship had already developed between the two sides.