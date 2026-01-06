Several media outlets are reporting that Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar arrived in Somaliland on Tuesday, becoming the first Israeli official to visit the country since Israel officially recognized it.

Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel's official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.

Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and the President of the Republic of Somaliland signed a joint and mutual declaration.

“This declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump," said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.