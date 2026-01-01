Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is planning an official visit to Israel in the near future, according to a report on Wednesday evening by Kan 11 News.

Sources in Somaliland quoted in the report said that, during his visit to Israel, the president intends to formally join the Abraham Accords and sign a series of additional bilateral agreements in various fields, including agriculture, mining and oil, security, infrastructure, tourism, and more.

The report further said that the president’s public visit could take place as early as the second week of January. The President of Somaliland has visited Israel before, but that visit was conducted secretly.

Israeli officials confirm that contacts are underway regarding the president’s visit, but say that no date has yet been set.

Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland last Friday, marking the first time any country had formally acknowledged the self-declared republic in northern Somalia.

The move was met with condemnation from the European Union , as well as from a coalition of Arab and Islamic countries, joined by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).