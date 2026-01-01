Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen, a member of the security cabinet, addressed Turkey's involvement in Gaza and the gas agreement with Egypt, among other issues, in a recent interview with Arutz Sheva.

Regarding the potential involvement of Turkey in the peace force in Gaza, Cohen stated unequivocally, "Turkey will not be part of the peace force. This issue is not up for negotiation. Neither Turkey nor Qatar will be included. Both are part of the Muslim Brotherhood axis. Turkey's actions would work directly against Israeli and American interests. It would try to ensure Hamas maintains some form of power, and that is something we will not agree to."

Cohen stressed that Israel would not accept any external interference that contradicts its security and strategic interests, adding, "Turkey is not going to be part of any multinational force in Gaza."

In his conversation with Arutz Sheva, Cohen also discussed the ongoing challenges in Gaza and his commitment to a comprehensive solution. "The issue with Gaza is that it will not recover in the near future," he noted. "It’s in ruins after the devastation Hamas caused. We must give Gaza’s residents the basic right to leave the region, to go anywhere else in the world, not just to Egypt."

Cohen's comments come amid rising tensions around the region and Israel’s ongoing strategic efforts to secure its borders and counteract terrorism.

When asked about Israel's recognition of Somaliland's independence and the rumors that in exchange for this recognition, Somaliland is willing to absorb Gazans into its territory, Cohen stated: "With or without ties to Somaliland, we need to work to open the Rafah crossings for exit. It is clear that Gaza will not be rebuilt in the coming years. It looks like a pile of ruins after the disaster that Hamas inflicted on it, and therefore, the residents of Gaza should be allowed the basic right to leave the Strip for anyone who wants to. He clarified that he does not intend to transfer the Gazans to Egypt, but rather to move them anywhere else in the world. "This is a basic right that should be given to them."

On the absorption of Gazans in Somaliland, the minister refrained from answering directly and preferred to focus on the political implications of the move, which he said "proves that Israel is a regional power that is expanding its spheres of influence, is forming a relationship with Somaliland, which is pro-Israeli and pro-Western, and is located at a central point on the shipping lanes, and therefore this is a very strategic move by Israel, which I assume will be similar in the future."