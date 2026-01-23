Argentinian President Javier Milei offered an unexpected reflection on the weekly Torah portion, Parashat Bo, while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Milei concluded a speech praising free‑market capitalism and calling the United States a “beacon of light" for the West. He then turned to the weekly Parasha, drawing a pointed analogy to contemporary global politics.

“Parashat Bo describes the moment when Moses confronts Pharaoh, a symbol of the oppressive power of the state," Milei said.

He continued by outlining the biblical plagues that followed when Pharaoh “did not free the Hebrew people… the plague of locusts arrived, which signifies famine. Then came the plague of darkness, which signifies the loss of clarity in decision-making. Finally, the plague of the death of the firstborn, which lays bare the fate of a society that denies freedom."

Milei added, “The analogy to what is happening today in the West is strikingly clear."

The Argentine President has been a vocal supporter of Israel and, in 2024, said he had Jewish heritage , as his grandfather discovered he was Jewish before his death.

In his election campaign, Milei promised that his first visit as a president abroad would be to Israel - a promise he kept .

Last year, Milei was awarded the Genesis Prize, recognizing his unwavering support of Israel at a time when many nations have turned their backs on the Jewish state.

In November, Milei met Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires.

At the outset of the meeting, Sa’ar recited the traditional Jewish blessing of Shehecheyanu in honor of Milei’s election as president and his parliamentary victory. According to Sa’ar’s office, Milei donned a kippah for the blessing.