Argentina has formally designated branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan as terrorist organizations, President Javier Milei’s office announced, according to UPI.

According to the government, the move follows official reports detailing transnational illicit activity by these Brotherhood structures, including acts of terrorism, public incitement to violent extremism, ties to other terrorist groups, and potential threats to Argentina.

The decision, issued Wednesday, came one day after US President Donald Trump’s administration made the same designation .

Washington noted that although the Muslim Brotherhood claims to have renounced violence, its affiliates in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon continue to promote and support terrorist activity, including backing groups such as Hamas. U.S. officials said these networks have inspired, financed and facilitated actions by organizations posing a direct threat to the United States and its allies, and that the designations aim to limit their operational and financial capabilities.

Argentina said its decision was coordinated among the Foreign Affairs, National Security and Justice ministries, along with the Intelligence Secretariat, as part of the country’s international commitments to combat terrorism and terror financing.

"With this measure, mechanisms for the prevention, early detection and punishment of terrorism and those who finance it are strengthened, so that members of the Muslim Brotherhood and their allies cannot operate freely," the government stated.

Milei’s administration added the groups to the Public Registry of Persons and Entities Linked to Acts of Terrorism and Its Financing (RePET), which enables authorities to impose legal and financial restrictions, including asset freezes and limits on activity within the financial system.

The presidency emphasized Milei’s "unwavering commitment" to "recognizing terrorists for what they are," noting that his government had already designated Hamas and Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organizations.

The Muslim Brotherhood is already outlawed or designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Jordan banned the group in April of last year.